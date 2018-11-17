Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible.

Posted: Sat Nov 17 07:39:07 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 07:39:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

about today's weather live shot. today expect to be mostly cloudy, then bringing in scattered showers in the afternoon. highs today not as cold at 45. tonight showers continue, and we stay cloudy with a low of 33. tomorrow more light rain, but still calm conditions. highs tomorrow at 42. expect a rain and snow mix sunday night into monday, but then sunshine today expect to be mostly cloudy, then bringing in scattered showers in the afternoon. highs today not as cold at 45. tonight showers continue, and we stay cloudy with a low of 33. tomorrow more light rain, but still calm conditions. highs tomorrow at 42. expect a rain and snow mix sunday night into monday, but then sunshine and warming up to start the week off.
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

