Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

about today's weather live shot. today expect to be mostly cloudy, then bringing in scattered showers in the afternoon. highs today not as cold at 45. tonight showers continue, and we stay cloudy with a low of 33. tomorrow more light rain, but still calm conditions. highs tomorrow at 42. expect a rain and snow mix sunday night into monday, but then sunshine and warming up to start the week off.