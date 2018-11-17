Clear

Ty Thompson

North Central QB wins Smash of the Year

Posted: Fri Nov 16 20:53:00 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 20:53:01 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Ty Thompson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... every year we wrap up in the zone by naming our sports 10 smash of the year winner, this season is no different.... joining me now live in studio is this years winner....north central senior quarterback ty thompson.... ty how excited are you to be this years sports 10 smash of the year winner?? take a look at the smash, it happened last friday.....ty with a big run and instead of getting hit at the end of the run, he delivered the punishment just throwing the defener to the ground.. ty walk us through the smash... most qb's don't like contact, you're kind of the opposite.... this is second year in a row north central has won sports 10 smash of the year, how happy are you to keep it with the t-birds....
