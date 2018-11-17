Clear

North Vermillion

Falcons heading to state football finals

Posted: Fri Nov 16 20:51:59 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 20:51:59 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

final welcome back.. welcome back.. its our final friday night in the zone of the high school football season... four straight years the wabash valley has sent a school to the 1a state championship game, north vermillion started that in 2014 and tonight they were looking to keep that streak going... the falcons traveled to indy to face lutheran in a 1a semi-state matchup... jonathan kilgore looks like the old devin hester on this punt return....the falcons senior sets north vermillion up with great field position in the first quarter, he finally goes down at he lutheran 40... brennan ellis trying to cash in, but the falcons qb is picked off in the endzone by lutheran's peyton knight.... this game was zero-zero at the half... while it took a while for the falcons offense to get going, their defense was awesome the whole game...... corey buchhaas with the interception....this guy has been playing hurt all postseason, but you can't tell... ellis makes up for that early pick.....he uses his legs to score the first touchdown of the game....falcons get the two-point conversion to go up 8- nothing... i told ya the north vee dee was good....they create another turnover....this time its lucas cook, he's cooking something special in the falcons secondary with the i-n-t...he returns it into lutheran territory.... late third quarter...christian myers puts north vermillion two scores with the 40 yard td scamper....falcons looking good up 14-0... but lutheran would make this a game late....saints would cut their deficit to 14-7....they have the ball driving in the fourth when the falcons get another turnover... its buchhaas again....man did he play awesome.... north vermillion takes a knee to run out the clock.....the falcons have reason to celebrate, they win just their second semi-state title ever beating indy lutheran 14-7.... for the second time in school history the falcons are heading to lucas oil stadium to play in the 1a state final....
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy with Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

Image

Father speaks after cold case murder

Image

National Adoption Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps