final welcome back.. welcome back.. its our final friday night in the zone of the high school football season... four straight years the wabash valley has sent a school to the 1a state championship game, north vermillion started that in 2014 and tonight they were looking to keep that streak going... the falcons traveled to indy to face lutheran in a 1a semi-state matchup... jonathan kilgore looks like the old devin hester on this punt return....the falcons senior sets north vermillion up with great field position in the first quarter, he finally goes down at he lutheran 40... brennan ellis trying to cash in, but the falcons qb is picked off in the endzone by lutheran's peyton knight.... this game was zero-zero at the half... while it took a while for the falcons offense to get going, their defense was awesome the whole game...... corey buchhaas with the interception....this guy has been playing hurt all postseason, but you can't tell... ellis makes up for that early pick.....he uses his legs to score the first touchdown of the game....falcons get the two-point conversion to go up 8- nothing... i told ya the north vee dee was good....they create another turnover....this time its lucas cook, he's cooking something special in the falcons secondary with the i-n-t...he returns it into lutheran territory.... late third quarter...christian myers puts north vermillion two scores with the 40 yard td scamper....falcons looking good up 14-0... but lutheran would make this a game late....saints would cut their deficit to 14-7....they have the ball driving in the fourth when the falcons get another turnover... its buchhaas again....man did he play awesome.... north vermillion takes a knee to run out the clock.....the falcons have reason to celebrate, they win just their second semi-state title ever beating indy lutheran 14-7.... for the second time in school history the falcons are heading to lucas oil stadium to play in the 1a state final....