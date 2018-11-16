Clear

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Posted: Fri Nov 16 19:24:49 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 19:24:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Kevin has your weekend forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday a 20 percent chance of rain after 4pm. cloudy, with a high near 43. light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. saturday night a slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. cloudy, with a low around 33. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday a 20 percent chance of rain after 4pm. cloudy, with a high near 43. light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. saturday night a slight chance of rain before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. cloudy, with a low around 33. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. thanks weather...
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Cloudy with Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

Image

Father speaks after cold case murder

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Keeping an eye out for diabetes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps