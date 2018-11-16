Clear

How to recognize hypothermia

Posted: Fri Nov 16 19:18:54 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 19:18:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for How to recognize hypothermia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winter winter weather preparedness week 2018 is almost over. however that doesn't mean dangerous weather is over for the wabash valley. tonight storm team 10's brady harp explores how to recognize a sickness brought on by cold weather. < hypothermia is an emergency that occurs when your body can't produce heat faster than it loses it. in fact many suffer from symptoms of hypothermia without realizing it. as soon as you start shivering hypothermia is setting in. more warning signs include when you get stiff outside and when it gets harder to speak. people suffering from hypothermia will be confused and maybe even sleepy. make sure children and elderly people showing these signs during the winter get inside immediately. brady: "if you have to be outside in the cold. the best way to prevent hypothermia is to wear layers. layers keep your body heat inside your clothes and keeps the cold conditions outside." children playing outdoors can be suffering from the illness without even realizing it. preventing hypothermia can be as simple as going indoors. otherwise make sure to drink plenty of fluids and eat carbohydrates in the winter. carbohydrates are in many foods perhaps the most famous are pasta like foods. ultimately just be aware of the signs your body is giving you when the temperature drops. unrecognized hypothermia can lead to frostbite. in
