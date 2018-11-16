Clear

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Posted: Fri Nov 16 19:17:20 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 19:17:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the holiday. it takes a full house to provide services for the terre haute boys and girls club. that's why leaders held a special casino night party. it took place tonight at the sycamore banquet center. people who attended had a chance to try their hands at several card and casino games. all of the money raised tonight goes back to the boys and girls club. it'll help pay for several programs. "we try to keep the youth of the community off the streets. we offer programming for grade school age kids, mentoring, academic health, and then of course, we're also well known for the athletics programs." the boys and girls club of terre haute serves around 2-thousand
