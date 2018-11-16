Clear
Santa Claus comes to town

Santa Claus comes to town

Posted: Fri Nov 16 19:15:34 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 19:15:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the honey creek mall in terre haute certainly got into the holiday spirit. santa claus arrived by the mall today. families had the opportunity to get their pictures taken with ole saint nick. there was even a parade! news 10 spoke with santa. he says he enjoys seeing all the kids faces this time of year. "i love the look in their eyes. the look of wonder and excitement. usually that's about three years old or so." santa claus will be at the honey creek mall until christmas.
