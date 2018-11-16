Speech to Text for Composting initiative in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and more products could be recalled. it's never too late to start thinking about the environment. now, one terre haute man is offering a service to help you do just that. local gardener matthew pollom teamed up with rethink. for a small fee, you can take advantage of a composting site. pollom says the program is for people who want to recycle and compost more. but they don't have the capabilities to do it at home. "composting is a great organic fertilizer. it's a great seed starter. a good medium for that. there's a lot of good uses for it in the garden." we've placed a link to wabash valley rethink on our website. there you can learn more about how