Father speaks after cold case murder

one brazil, indiana father continues his search for justice after the death of his daughter. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonya pickett and her stepfather ricky mustard were murdered inside their brazil home in 19-88. now... pickett's father is speaking out for the first time in three decades. news 10's heather good is live in the studio with the story. tonya pickett had just gotten home from a school dance when she -- and her stepfather -- were murdered. both killed by a single shot to the head. since that night -- three decades ago -- the case has gone both hot and cold. pickett's father says the person responsible for his daughter's death is still out there. < it dominated the news 10 headlines... nats: old clip "16-year-old tonya s. pickett and her step-father 32-year-old ricky andrew mustard..." a double murder case in small town indiana... nats: old clip standup with todd little "residents of this small community of twelve thousand are shocked about this latest incident that claimed two lives." even now... thirty years later... a father still wants answers. he is sharing his story with you for the first time. norval pickett, father of tonya pickett says, "why now after thirty years? i guess i don't know. i've been thinking about it for years, every year let it go." it was november 18th 19-88... tonya pickett had just returned from a school dance when police say she was shot in the head inside her brazil home. her stepfather ricky mustard met the same fate in another room. norval pickett says brazil police botched the investigation from the start. norval pickett, father of tonya pickett says, "this guy, he's a dirty cop, leads the investigation leads the investigation this way and it should have went this way and he tried to put the heat on some known drug dealers and stuff because he was dirty himself." the case went cold until new life was breathed into the hunt for answers in 2003. cold case investigastors with indiana state police reopened the case. five years after that... an arrest was made. norval pickett, father of tonya pickett says, "if it had been investigated properly they should have had cuffs on that guy that night." that guy is john lovett -- the boyfriend of tonya pickett. lovett was the last person seen with her... and witnesses said the two had been arguing the night pickett was murdered. but... norval pickett says the court threw out letters his daughter had written about her accused killer. the court found there was insuffeicent evidence against lovett... so the charges were dropped. heather asks, "so even now do you believe that lovett is responsible for the death of your daughter?" norval pickett, father of tonya pickett says, "i do. believe that." "no matter what happens, i'll go to my death bed thinking that's the guy."> lovett could be charged again if different evidence against him was discovered. if you have information about this case that has not already been shared... you can contact brazil police or indiana state police.