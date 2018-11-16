Clear

National Adoption Day

Posted: Fri Nov 16 15:57:54 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 15:57:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for National Adoption Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"just as that child is hurting... that family is hurting as well" adoptive families can help get children out of tough situations. today... some "local" children got to join their new.. loving families. good evening and thanks for joining us. tomorrow is national adoption day.. vigo county celebrated today. the goal is to inspire people to adopt.. but also -- to celebrate new families just in time for the holidays. so what did the county do today to celebrate? news 10s garrett brown was there and has more. three hundred children in the wabash valley region have foster or adopted families. kids in the foster system want to be a part of "loving.. forever families." for some of them.. their wish came true today. < people packed the vigo county superior courtroom on friday. the thompsons were among them. they were all ready to welcome new family members. "and the thought of these children not having a stable home. it really broke our hearts and melted us. so once again, if not me, then who?" the thompson family was one of nine making the adoption of their loved ones official. it has been a long process. the department of child services has been glad to help. "sometimes that journeys very long and has its ups and downs and to finally see that come to an end and their journey get to continue without us, its just a great day to celebrate that." judge sarah mullican oversaw the proceedings. she said friday was extra special. "its our favorite day for myself and my staff we just delight in adoption. it makes my heart melt to see them grant the order and make it finally official for everyone." for families like the thompsons.. this is a dream come true. they just hope others will consider adopting or fostering. it's all to make a difference in the lives of children in need. "so to see this and know that there are positive things happening and children being taken care of i think that's really important for the community to see because that might not be the forefront of what they see. > if you're interested in learning more about adopting or fostering a child in need.... we'll have information on our website at
