Keeping an eye out for diabetes

this month this month is diabetes awareness month.. and health officals want to remind you that annual eye exams can help detect the illness early. diabetes is a disease that results in too much sugar in the blood. it can cause changes in your vision. health officals can use a "dilated eye exam" to test for diabetes. that exam can see things you might not until it gets too bad. officals say if it's happening in your eye -- it's happening throughout your body. an eye exam can help prevent damage that cannot be reversed. "if you lower your blood sugar the body will reabsorb the blood and everything will go back to normal. if you continue to have high blood sugar, left untreated it can cause permanent loss of vision, scaring and things that are irreversible." symptoms of diabetes include increased thirst, urination, fatique, and vision changes. if you're experiencing those symptoms... ask an optometrist for a dilated eye exam.