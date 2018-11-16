Clear

Orange Friday in Terre Haute

Posted: Fri Nov 16 15:41:14 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 15:41:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Orange Friday in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a way to fight hunger right here at home. today is orange friday. volunteers collected donations at baesler's market in terre haute. the money will help catholic charities' foodbank. get this -- "just three dollars" can feed a family for an entire day. the group says "1 in 6" people here in the valley is hungry. "money helps subsitute those things they can't put in the food barrels, so if they need milk or butter -- so that takes care of the perishables. " today's event has ended. but -- there are always other ways to donate. you can visit catholic charities, or call the organization.
