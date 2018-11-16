Speech to Text for Governor appoints a new Terre Haute City judge

this request. the vacancy in terre haute city court has been filled. today indiana governor eric holcomb announced matthew sheehan would succeed chris wrede . wrede resigned in august. sheehan previously served in the vigo county public defender's office. he say's he excited to give back to the community. " it's a tremendous honor. i can't think of a job that i would take more seriously or have more pride in." at this time--we're working when he will