Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail lawsuit latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. we have some new information in the vigo county jail lawsuit. the attorneys for the inmates have filed a "new" request. they believe their clients are entitled to having the county cover their costs and fees. that's according to a motion filed yesterday. a judge granted the inmates a partial summary of judgement. the lawyers claim this means the inmates should now get attorney fees under u-s code. the motion suggests a reimbursement rate of 211 dollars per hour. the attorney fees stem from a lawsuit. inmates argue conditions at the vigo