Speech to Text for The Vincennes Christmas Parade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with less than a week until black friday.. one wabash valley community is kicking off the shopping season early. that begins with the vincennes parade of lights this evening. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" joins us now live to tells us how businesses are getting ready for the holidays. //////// downtown vincennes will soon look like a scene out of "a christmas story." lighted floats and vehicles will start the holiday season right here in knox county. and it has businesses downtown getting ready. <jan witteried has owned her own business for more than two years. "i've always had a flair i guess for working with floral and interior decorating a bit." pretty posies is witteried's outlet for her craft. "i mean business can always be better. but it's a gamble you know and it's kind of frightening but it's been a lot of fun." it's a gamble many local businesses in downtown vincennes have been taking. a gamble that hopes to get a boost from two events. friday's parade of lights and saturday's christmas stroll. "it's definitely something that we can offer as a small town that bigger towns don't have." "these are fun events. these get the community gets the residents out. gets them involved and engaged in whats happening locally." whats happening locally is a spike in businesses. that's according to the knox county chamber of commerce. "you know we're still adding new businesses. we actually have a ribbon cutting today at blush and brush salon. we have several coming up. so things are still moving ahead. 2018 is still going strong." new and old businesses alike are hoping events like the parade of lights will help give them exposure. increasing that much needed foot traffic into their stores. "opens up people to, who haven't been here that might not even know i exist or some of these other stores that are here. we've had a lot of new businesses open up in the last couple years on main street."> floats are beginning to line up here on main street. the parade begins at 6:30. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. our bureau has definitely gotten into the holiday spirit.. and so is