Red Kettle kickoff in the Wabash Valley

at 6 here on news 10! "from" the community.. "for" the community. it's the time of year to respond to the bell! we're talking about the familiar chime of the salvation army red kettle bells. in terre haute.. the red kettle campaign kicked off this afternoon at honey creek mall. the salvation army provides food, clothing and other items for the needy all year round. but it receives many of its donations this time of year. "most people that come to us to bell ring they really have a good experience, so they can wear santa hats or they can pass out candy canes. it's just a joyous time and we want to share that joy with others. so, that's the whole purpose of the red kettle campaign." this time-honored tradition will continue until christmas eve. organizers are still in need of volunteers to be bell ringers. to learn how you can get involved.. go to our website at w-t-h-i