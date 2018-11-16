Speech to Text for Sullivan kids start Blessing Box

our website.. w-t-h-i t-v dot com. the holiday season is often full of blessings. in one community.. those blessings can now continue year-round. "sullivan" has a new blessing box! the sullivan "middle beta club" sponsors it. people are supposed to leave items, like non-perishable food.. hats.. gloves.. and hygiene products. then, others can take what they need. there's a lot of people, even some kids that go to our school, especially in the winter -- they need some kind of item that their parents can't provide. you'll find the box at the corner of beech and court streets in sullivan. the group still has a couple of upgrades in mind. we'll tell you what those are, coming up