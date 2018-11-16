Speech to Text for Hamilton Center Turkey Give Away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are "t" we are "t" minus "6"-days before thanksgiving. that's why "1"-organization was out this morning.. helping those in need. the "sycamore ridge chapter" of the "national wild turkey federation" handed out "250" turkeys in terre haute. they did so with the help of the hamilton center. this is the "4th"-year for the event. both groups say it's a great feeling being able to help people have a turkey for thanksgiving. "when you know that your helping them out and its all they can do to contain their emotions by just happily receiving something they wouldn't be able to afford." if you'd like to learn more about the local chapter of the national wild turkey federation or how "you" can get involved.. go to