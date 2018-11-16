Clear

Hamilton Center Turkey Give Away

Posted: Fri Nov 16 14:35:20 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 14:35:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we are "t" we are "t" minus "6"-days before thanksgiving. that's why "1"-organization was out this morning.. helping those in need. the "sycamore ridge chapter" of the "national wild turkey federation" handed out "250" turkeys in terre haute. they did so with the help of the hamilton center. this is the "4th"-year for the event. both groups say it's a great feeling being able to help people have a turkey for thanksgiving. "when you know that your helping them out and its all they can do to contain their emotions by just happily receiving something they wouldn't be able to afford." if you'd like to learn more about the local chapter of the national wild turkey federation or how "you" can get involved.. go to
