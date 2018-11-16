Business and Bagles

Clear

Business and Bagels

filled. community leaders and school officials came together to talk business.. and enjoy some bagels! this is a part of the vigo county education foundation board. today.. people met at "benjamin franklin elementary school". they learned first-hand the programs that are preparing young people for high wage careers and higher education. organizers say the outpouring of community support is the reason they're able to give local kids real-world experiences. "people who are here today and believe in our community and help quality public schools.. make a great community. and we need that community support. we have to support our teachers and our schools and our children, to prepare them for future success." to learn more about the vigo county education foundation, head to our website w-t-h-i tv dot com. want to
