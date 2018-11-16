Speech to Text for Lt. Governor in Brazil for ribbon cutting

up tonight at 6! indiana's second in command visited the city of brazil today. "suzanne crouch" was in town for a special opening. she and other state leaders dedicated "the davis zellar" place. it's an affordable senior rental facility. organizers have converted the old davis building and the former brazil jr high school building into the new space. the goal is to provide housing while maintaining history. "crouch" says it's the type of project that should be happening across the state. 11:27:39,06 "we all know that downtowns are the heartbeats of community. a thriving downtown is the heartbeat of a community, and we know the economic benefits to a thriving downtown." "the davis zeller place" has "48"-units available. organizers say half are already