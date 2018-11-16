Clear

Vigo County Votes finalized

Vigo County Votes finalized

Posted: Fri Nov 16 14:27:06 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 14:27:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County Votes finalized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county election board members certfied the election this afternoon. that process involves taking a look at provisional ballots. people who have questionable eligibilty to vote receive provisional ballots. the election board decided which ballots are legal and can be counted. the county clerk said the votes are "not" enough to chang any races. but.. this is still an important process. to be able to make sure the ones we can count, we count, and to us that's pretty, pretty, special. we've worked really hard to make this election successful and we want to get as many ballots counted as we can. this year.. the certification process took longer than most other years. find out why.. coming
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Becoming partly sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

The Vincennes Christmas Parade

Image

Red Kettle kickoff in the Wabash Valley

Image

Sullivan kids start Blessing Box

Image

Hamilton Center Turkey Give Away

Image

Business and Bagles

Image

Lt. Governor in Brazil for ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County Votes finalized

Image

Police investigate armed suspects at VU

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party