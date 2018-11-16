All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a pre-winter storm is blamed for at least eight deaths in the northeast. the storm brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain to much of the midwest and northeast. the storm system also knocked out power to some 200-thousand homes and businesses.

more than 600 people are now listed as missing as a result of the camp fire in northern california. earlier in the week -- less than 150 people were considered unaccounted for. authorities also said seven more bodies had been recovered -- increasing the number of victims to 63.

here in the valley - the state fire marshal continues to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed the kat-a-korner diner in sullivan. the diner has been a community staple since 19-33. the fire happened just before midnight wednesday night. the owner says he would like to rebuild. but at this time there are not definite plans.

still no winner declared in the hotly contested senate race in florida. that's after a machine recount failed. republican governor "rick scott" continues to hold a narrow lead over the incumbent senator, democrat "bill nelson". the election will be decided by a hand count of some 54-thousand ballots.

today is orange friday! its a fundraiser for the "terre haute catholic charities foodbank". the food-bank provides "two-and-a-half million" meals each year. to help - just stop by baesler's market today. you can buy "a button" for "3"-dollars. "3"-dollars can provide food "for a family of "4" -- for an entire day.

our annual "bikes for tykes" fundraiser kicks off in just a few minutes! news 10 is teaming up with chances and services for youth to give local children a christmas to remember! news 10's abby kirk just outside our studios. abby, good morning! good morning! so this is an event we do every year. we team up with casy....and ask for donations...to give "kids" across the wabash valley a christmas to remember.... we are collecting monetary donations starting at 7 this morning until 6-30 this evening. every penny you donate provides bikes and helmets to local children -- who may not otherwise receive christmas presents this year. organizers for "casy" say they're on track to break last year's record of a little more than "400" kids. 75 dollars will buy a helmet and a bike for a kid. again, swing by our studios today. you can find us at "800 ohio street" in downtown terre haute. we are going to be here from 7 this morning until 6-30 tonight. you can also make a donation online...on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting in terre haute, i'm abby kirk, news 10.