30 percent of local children are living in poverty. Bikes for Tykes fundraiser kicks off Friday morn

On Friday, volunteers will be outside News 10's studio from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. collecting monetary donations.

Posted: Fri Nov 16 05:43:39 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 05:43:40 PST 2018
Scott Arnold

plan for the last five years. at 5-30 we told you about our "bikes for tykes" fundraiser. we will be collecting donations in about an hour! it's a chance to make sure kids have something under the tree on christmas day. news 10's abby kirk just outside our studios. abby, good morning! good morning! so this is an event we do every year. news 10 teams up with "chances and services for youth" here in terre haute. many kids in our community wake up without presents under the tree christmas morning. so, we team up with casy....and ask for donations...to give "kids" across the wabash valley a christmas to remember... brandon halleck joins me this morning. he is casy's chief operating officer. good morning brandon! all this money raised is going straight into the community...staying local...correct? we are collecting monetary donations starting at 7 this morning until 6-30 this evening. brandon, you say every penny counts....what does this money exactly provide? you say you're on track to break last year's record ....? again, swing by our studios again, swing record ....? last year's track to break you're on you say provide? money exactly does this counts....what does this money exactly provide? you say you're on track to break last year's record ....? again, swing by our studios today. you can find us at "800 ohio street" in downtown terre haute. we are going to be here from 7 this morning until 6-30 tonight. you can also make a donation online...on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting in terre haute, i'm abby kirk, news 10. news 10.
