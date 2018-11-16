Clear
Mostly cloudy with a chilly west breeze. High: 41°

A short lived area of high pressure will slide into the region Friday bringing back some sunshine.

Posted: Fri Nov 16 03:49:03 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 16 03:50:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chilly west breeze. High: 41° Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 27° Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42° Detailed Forecast: A short-lived area of high pressure will slide into the region Friday bringing back some sunshine. Overall, the weather will remain quiet through the day and into Saturday afternoon. Our next weather system, a cold front, looks to slide in by Saturday night. This will bring the possibility of a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning. We're still ironing out the exact time frame and location, but start thinking now about potential travel Sunday morning. By the way, it's an early look, but, we're getting our first look at the Thanksgiving forecast. As of right now, it appears that Thanksgiving day will feature a mostly sunny sky and temperatures getting close to 50. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Becoming partly sunny.
Mostly cloudy with a chilly west breeze. High: 41°

