County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

Posted: Thu Nov 15 20:12:20 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county commissioners -- and the public -- are considering some final recommendations regarding a new jail. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. a final public forum on results of a jail study was tonight. news 10's heather good is live outside the current jail. she joins us now with more on some of the experts' recommendations. patrece and rondrell... tonight's forum focused less on the jail itself and more on how to keep people out of it. < vigo county leaders... and the public gathered for a final jail study forum. a criminal justice consultant provided information... and recommendations for keeping people out of jail. he explains... vigo county already has several programs that are alternatives to jail... as well as programs to reform defendants... or even get them drug treatment. he says the county could still improve the support programs by hiring more people. he also says a new jail position called an expediter could make a big difference. allen beck, criminal justice consultant, says, "that's a person who helps to move cases along. for example, when a judge signs an order of release that that paper work gets to the jail in a timely fashion so that the person's released that day. in some systems, the signed order gets to the jail the next day and it's a day in between time so we've actually taken up a bed that we didn't need." the county commission president says she is proud of the work that's been done... and agrees more is needed. judith anderson, vigo county commission president says, "we're doing it but we're not doing it to the fullest extent that we could and should." anderson says she is optimistic about the next steps regarding the new jail location. the terre haute city council is set to decide on a rezoning request next month. anderson says she has support from at least one city council member. the former international paper property is in amy auler's district... and anderson says auler signed the rezoning petition earlier this week.> anderson also says she anderson also says she anderson anderson also says she hopes "fences are mending" between city and county leaders so they can work together on
