Speech to Text for Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes

the snow may have you a little more excited for the holidays! you can help make the season a little brighter for kids in the area. tomorrow -- we're holding our annual bikes for tykes collection! donations go to "chances and services for youth." the organization gives bikes and helmets to kids who may not get any other presents. you can donate a new bike.. or money. volunteers will be at our studios from 7-30 in the morning.. until "6-30" in the evening. our studios are at 800 ohio street