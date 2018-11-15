Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes

The annual Bikes for Tykes collection drive takes happens on Friday, and it's not possible without your help.

Posted: Thu Nov 15 16:03:26 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 16:03:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the snow may have you a little more excited for the holidays! you can help make the season a little brighter for kids in the area. tomorrow -- we're holding our annual bikes for tykes collection! donations go to "chances and services for youth." the organization gives bikes and helmets to kids who may not get any other presents. you can donate a new bike.. or money. volunteers will be at our studios from 7-30 in the morning.. until "6-30" in the evening. our studios are at 800 ohio street
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Refreezing Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin! November 15th

Image

Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes

Image

Hospital Health Grades: Regional receives an A, Union receives a C

Image

Final round of VCSC Community Conversations postponed

Image

New partnership for Knox County CASA

Image

Hulman Center Box Office to move into temporary home during renovations

Image

Robert Coons named Rose-Hulman's 16th president

Image

Indiana woman pleads not guilty in students’ bus stop deaths

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Community reflects on loss of Kat-A-Korner Diner in Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day