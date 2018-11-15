Speech to Text for Hospital Health Grades: Regional receives an A, Union receives a C

corporation's strategic plan. fall hospital grades have been released across the country. two terre haute hospitals were included in that list. those grades are based on patient safety and other hospital measures. "the leap frog group" compiles data from medicare to create the grades. union hospital recieved a "c" rating. terre haute regional hospital recieved an "a" rating hospital leaders say they're always working to improve the hospital for patients. "safety is a priority at union hospital. its 1 2 and 3. i can tell you it's of the upmost importance." "we don't take it for granted. there's a lot of work behind it. but the work is so rewarding because like i said it's all about the patient care." hospital grades come out every spring and fall. you can read the grades for yourself. we've linked you