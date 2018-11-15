Speech to Text for New partnership for Knox County CASA

game time. a partnership of over 30-years will soon end. knox county's "court appointed special advocate" or -- casa program is ending its partnership with children and family services. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us why casa is making the change. less than a month ago the veterans affairs office moved here. now that organization will have a new room mate. < emily haskins has been with the casa program for two years. but she has a long history with the organization. "my mother, who was an educator in the community, also was a casa. so she, when the program first formed she went through her training and became a casa." haskins' mother was one of the first handful of volunteers in knox county. they help represent children in court. "everybody's got attorneys. the parents have attorneys. the dcs has attorneys, so the state has an attorney. and then those kids are left just kind of hanging out with not really anybody whose looking directly at them. and that's what casa does." the casa program has operated under children and family services for 30 years. changes from the state are having an impact. "those changes it kind of made us take a step back and look and see the direction that casa was going. our growth in our program. those things together made us decide." the knox county court will now manage the program. this change also led to casa's offices relocating. casa will soon share space with the veteran's affairs office. haskins believes the new partnership will help casa's ability to serve children. "i think this is a positive move. i think this is a move forward and i think that it is going to put a little more light on the casa program because our name is going to be out name is going to be out there associated with the court." > if you'd like more information on how you can volunteer casa is holding coffee with casa. that is november 19th at gracies restraunt. the event runs from nine thirty to noon. in vincennes.. gary brian.. news