Speech to Text for Hulman Center Box Office to move into temporary home during renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last five years. the hulman center ticket office is moving. there will be a temporary location due to hulman center renovations. the office will be at tirey hall, in room t-150. it's at indiana state university, just west of seventh street and larry bird avenue. this temporary change starts november 27th. officials say getting through this growing pain will be worth it. we are really excited. the renovations for hulman center are finally getting ready to get started. so we're thrilled over that. looking forward to all of the great things that'll be coming. don't worry! for men and women's basketball women's for men and don't worry! be coming. things that'll be coming. don't worry! for men and women's basketball games.. there will be a game day office. you'll find it at the 8th street entrance to hulman center. it'll open one hour before