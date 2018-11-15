Clear
Greg Lansing

Coach Lansing moves into second on schools all-time win list

championships.> thanks to their 80-63 win over mckendree last night the indiana state men's basketball team has now won back to back games for the first time this season... wednesday's victory was a historic one for head coach greg lansing.... it was his 135th at isu, which moved him into sole possesion of second place on the sycamore coaching win list.... coach lansing passed the late royce waltman, who was a good friend and mentor to lansing.... the two spents many seasons on the bench together.... lansing knows coach waltman would of gave him a hard time for the way he passed him, with the sycamores struggling to get the win against a lesser opponent.... . < one of those games waltman the whole second half would have been on those guys on the bench. not wanting to win, we don't deserve to win. that's stuff old coach would of done. it's a neat thing, i miss the guy. to be where we're at is a good thing. he always said, winning is a crazy thing. beats the hell out of
