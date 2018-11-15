Speech to Text for Community reflects on loss of Kat-A-Korner Diner in Sullivan

a staple in a staple in the sullivan county community is gone. an early morning fire destroyed the kat-a-korner diner. now community members are wondering.. what's next? good evening and thanks for joining us. the fire started just after midnight... fire officals say the diner is a total loss. news 10s garrett brown was at the scene today. he has reaction on what many are calling a big loss for the community. i talked with many people who loved the now destroyed restaurant. they drove by to see what was left of their beloved diner. in fact... one of them ate there just yesterday. <slow traffic streamed past the kat-a-korner diner thursday.. dozens of onlookers wanted to see the remains of the kat-a- korner diner. one of them was susan wamsley.. she owned the diner for 18 years. "yeah, it was home and really a gathering spot for the local community. same people everyday. the cooks knew what they were going to order before they even got in the door." fire crews returned to the diner throughout the day as the fire rekindled. the department says fighting this fire was difficult. "with the roof lines and stuff and the roof materials that were up there it was harder to put the fire out as quickly as we could have. we were pretty much here all night." the state fire marshal's office is now investigating. but members of the community just hope the legacy of the kat-a-korner will live on. "i hope that maybe he'll have the opportunity and be able to rebuild for the community. make it even better. but the old is always sad when something happens to it."> we did get ahold of the owner of the kat-a-korner diner.. fred richey. he was unable to do an interview with us. but he did give us the following statement. rickey said "we're heartbrokenbut the plan is to rebuild. the outreach from everyone has been great. thank you to everyone in the community for the past years and we appreciate your patronage, prayers and thoughts." of course stay tuned to news 10 for any more updates behind the fire and the future of the diner.