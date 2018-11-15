Speech to Text for NV football

north vermillion will try to keep their football season going friday, when they play at indy luthern with a 1a semi-state title on the line... the falcons sit just one win away from the state finals.... with just eight seniors on the roster, many thought north vee would be good this year but next season would be there special season... this years team is ahead of everyone's expectations and they've enjoyed flying under the radar! < we knew we could do it. all the hard work. we knew everybody was going to doubt us. said that all offseason, paying off now. i don't think anyone expected to see the success we've had. i thought there was a chance because of this group and their chemistry.>