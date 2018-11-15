Speech to Text for Signs against drunk driving

to save others. "teresa san-ft" remembers getting the call "on easter 20-16. "police said".. her daughter "brittany" was dead.. "killed in a drunk driving crash". it's "that pain".. she hopes other families will "not" have to feel. news 10's "alia blackburn" explains. ////////// < you may remember teresa sanft -- her family -- and her daughter "morgan brittany prichard". for the last two years -- we've been following their fight to keep brittany's story alive. a fight to help others see the life she lived -- but especially how it ended -- so it won't happen to you. it's the season to be thankful... count your blessings... harvest the memories made with family. "this would've been thanksgiving 2015..." that's what teresa sanft plans to do with hers... "we still have our family and she would be here if she could." "that's her last easter" while this thanksgiving is another holiday without her daughter -- brittany... she's finding peace in other ways... "i call them awareness signs." ///// now at the memorial of brittany's life... is the story of how it ended. "you see it, you actually see what can happen.. not just going to jail for drinking and driving, but killing yourself or another person." saving lives on the same road where her daughter lost hers... "we don't want another family to go through this." and adding volume to a message.... that may have otherwise fell on deaf ears. "if it can save just one person, if one person that drives by sees the signs and makes the right choice not to drive drunk, it's a good thing." "i don't want anyone else's memorial cross to be there." dylan thompson -- the man accused of causing prichard's crash -- was sentenced to six years in june 20-17. three of those years would be in prison -- three on formal probation. according to online records -- thompson could be released as early as this week. back to you.> "happening