Community at a loss after restaurant fire

have yet to clear. "a community" is at a loss today. as people woke-up.. they learned "a fire" destroyed "a beloved diner" "in sullivan county". "the kat-a-korner diner" has been a popular place for years. news 10's "garrett brown" went to sullivan today. he explains.. how people "are reflecting on this loss". "garrett"... ////// drivers stopped in their tracks as they saw what was left of the diner. it's a loss that everyone is reflecting on, including other local businesses.. /////// < any day.. you can find people filling the newsstand in sullivan... eating.. and catch up. on thursday... the kat-a-korner diner fire was center of many conversations. "i was really devastated, i know since working here for two years i mean i have my everyday regulars that come in and i could not imagine that being taken away from me cause i do, i love it." the kat-a-korner diner's building has been around since 19-33. over the years, it turned into the locals favorite breakfast joint. people are devastated to see this community staple go up in flames. "we have so few historic structures still up and historic businesses still operating and this is just one of the longest lasting restaurants in the entire county. its very sad seeing that." the investigation is underway. but for now... the people who call sullivan county home hope this isn't the end of the kat-a-korner. "i really hope they can rebuild it and just be together again and i really hope that the customers there, they're always welcome here. we'd love to have them until they do rebuild or whatever their plans are to do."> /////// now coming up at the top of the hour i'll up at the top now coming now coming up at the top of the hour i'll have more local reaction from the community. also i'll have the statement from the current owner on the future of the kat-a-korner diner. back to