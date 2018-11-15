Clear
The process of closing school in Vigo County

Posted By: Christopher Essex

some of you may've woken-up this morning.. and questioned "why" school was cancelled in vigo county today? there wasn't "that much snow" covering the ground! and we went "straight to the top" for answers to that question. "new vigo county school superintendent" "doctor robert hayworth" explained the corporation's protocol to "news 10". he said.. they had bus drivers and faculty in "4"-different areas in the community.. driving out on the roads at "4"-o'clock this morning. ////// /////// "...we have a call in and everyone is reporting what their conditions are. obviously this morning the ice got everyone's attention." /////// "doctor hayworth said".. he also works with other school districts in neighboring counties to see what's happening "in their area". he said.. there are built-in snow days in the school calendar.. that
