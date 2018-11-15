Clear
Wintry mix made for icy conditions

On Thursday morning, several counties across the Wabash Valley woke up to a wave of winter weather.

Posted: Thu Nov 15 07:18:28 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 07:18:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

noon - just into the news 10 newsroom - vigo county schools are closed today. see the complete list of closings and delays at wthi tv dot com. all week long storm team 10 has been preparing all counties for a wave of winter weather! and, now it's here. news 10's abby kirk is out in the elements this morning. she is live over by south u-s 41. abby, what's it like out there this morning? alia, jon....we it's not only cold, but it's icy... very icy! as of now, i-70 is open from terre haute to indy. troopers will be out monitoring conditions on the interstate.... indiana state police have reported a few slide offs. the last one reported at 2 this morning. but, nothing that is effecting traffic. but----if you are traveling this morning.....use caution.... these are slick roads folks.... you're going to want to give yourself some extra time....it start your warm up your car and scrap off any ice.... also allowing yourself more drive time... the highway department is treating and plowing the interstate as well as city streets. a wintry mix overnight is making for some tricky driving conditions this morning. and "while you slept" road crews have been busy trying to make sure your morning commute is as safe as possible. news 10's abby kirk is live to show us the conditions they're dealing with. good morning, abby. good morning!! i tagged along with triple a .... he's been out on the roads since this morning.... as of now, i-70 is open from terre haute to indy. troopers will be out monitoring conditions on the interstate.... indiana state police have reported a few slide offs. the last one reported at 2 this morning. but, nothing that is effecting traffic. but----if you are traveling this morning.....use caution.... these are slick roads folks.... you're going to want to give yourself some extra time....it start your warm up your car and scrap off any ice.... also allowing yourself more drive time... the highway department is treating and plowing the interstate as well as city streets. vigo county schools are closed today! you can stay up to date on school closings and delays with news 10 text alerts.
