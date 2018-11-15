Speech to Text for Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

noon - just into the news 10 newsroom - vigo county schools are closed today. see the complete list of closings and delays at of closings complete list see the closed today. see the complete list of closings and delays at the bottom of your screen and at wthi tv dot com. all week long storm team 10 has been preparing all counties for a wave of winter weather! and, now it's here. news 10's abby kirk is out in the elements this morning. she is live over by south u-s 41. abby, what's it like out there this morning? alia, jon....we it's not only cold, but it's icy... very icy! - feeling - showcase - traffic as of now, i-70 is open from terre haute to indy. troopers will be out monitoring conditions on the interstate.... indiana state police have reported a few slide offs. the last one reported at 2 this morning. but, nothing that is effecting traffic. but----if you are traveling this morning.....use caution.... these are slick roads folks.... you're going to want to give yourself some extra time....it start your warm up your car and scrap off any ice.... also allowing yourself more drive time... the highway department is treating and plowing the interstate as well as city streets. i will be ride along with one....to give to a better perspective of driving conditions. that's coming up in our next half hour. for now, reporting live in terre haute, out tonight and lows drop to a wintery mix overnight is making for some tricky driving conditions this morning. and "while you slept" road crews have been busy trying to make sure your morning commute is as safe as possible. news 10's abby kirk is live to show us the conditions they're dealing with. good morning, abby. good morning!! i tagged along with_ with triple a .... he's been out on the roads since_ this morning.... - feeling - showcase - traffic as of now, i-70 is open from terre haute to indy. troopers will be out monitoring conditions on the interstate.... indiana state police have reported a few slide offs. the last one reported at 2 this morning. but, nothing that is effecting traffic. but----if you are traveling this morning.....use caution.... these are slick roads folks.... you're going to want to give yourself some extra time....it start your warm up your car and scrap off any ice.... also allowing yourself more drive time... the highway department is treating and plowing the interstate as well as city streets. for now, reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. vigo county schools are closed today! you can stay up to date on school closings and delays with news 10 text alerts. here's how you can subscribe to them. click on the "text alert" tab on the bottom of our website... wthi tv dot com. you'll be asked to put in your phone number. then you can chose which alerts to sign up for. you can search for the school district in the "closings" search bar. you can also find the latest closings and delays at the bottom of your screen and online