Speech to Text for Overnight fire destroys diner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

roads there very slick. new this morning... a long-time restaurant was destroyed by an early morning fire. this is the "kat-a-corner diner" on state road 54 in sullivan. it caught fire just before midnight. fire crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke. a sheriff's deputy says the metal roof made it difficult to get the fire out. sullivan county sheriff clark cottom tells us the diner has been serving home cooked meals at the same location since 19-33. it was famous for its biscuits and gravy, chicken noodles and friday night fish get togethers. cottom tells us early indications are the fire started in the kitchen area. the indiana state fire marshal has