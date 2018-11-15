Clear
26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

14 houses and two churches in and near the Collett Park historical district. Each house will be marked with a sign.

Posted: Thu Nov 15 05:55:46 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 06:05:04 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for 26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks with joanne fiscus about the 26th annual collett park christmas walk. it's coming up on saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in 14 houses and two churches in and near the collett park historical district. each house will be marked with a sign for your convenience. participation is free and open to the public. there are vendors in each home that will be selling a variety of christmas crafts, artwork, jewelry, baked goods or artisan foods. at any of the locations, you may pick up a pass. if you have visited each location and have the pass validated, you can hand it in at the last house you visit and be eligible for a gift basket of christmas goodies donated by the vendors and worth more than $100! drawing will be held at 4 p.m. at the sacred heart family center, your children can visit with st. nick and have their picture taken! this is your opportunity to start your christmas shopping before black friday and come away with <jon talks with joanne fiscus about the 26th annual collett park christmas walk. it's coming up on saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in 14 houses and two churches in and near the collett park historical district. each house will be marked with a sign for your convenience. participation is free and open to the public. there are vendors in each home that will be selling a variety of christmas
