Speech to Text for Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

* * * * * ICE STORM WARNING: GREENE, DAVIESS, MARTIN, OWEN COUNTIES UNTIL 12:00 PM EST * * * * * * * * * *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT AT 7:00PM EST * * * * * Thursday: Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your location. High: 33° Thursday night: Precipitation ending and slow overnight clearing. Low: 28° Friday: Sunshine returns. Breezy. High: 41° Detailed Forecast: A dangerous mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will be present in the area through Thursday afternoon. This will complicate travel across the viewing area. Take your time and be careful! Once this weather system exits, the sky will gradually begin to clear. Dry air returns for Friday and Saturday, this will also bring a return of sunshine. Our next winter weather system appears to be moving in Saturday night into the morning on Sunday. We'll nail down the details on that a little closer to Saturday.