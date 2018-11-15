Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

A dangerous mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will be present in the area through Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Thu Nov 15 02:41:30 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 15 02:54:54 PST 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

* * * * * ICE STORM WARNING: GREENE, DAVIESS, MARTIN, OWEN COUNTIES UNTIL 12:00 PM EST * * * * * * * * * *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT AT 7:00PM EST * * * * * Thursday: Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your location. High: 33° Thursday night: Precipitation ending and slow overnight clearing. Low: 28° Friday: Sunshine returns. Breezy. High: 41° Detailed Forecast: A dangerous mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will be present in the area through Thursday afternoon. This will complicate travel across the viewing area. Take your time and be careful! Once this weather system exits, the sky will gradually begin to clear. Dry air returns for Friday and Saturday, this will also bring a return of sunshine. Our next winter weather system appears to be moving in Saturday night into the morning on Sunday. We'll nail down the details on that a little closer to Saturday. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

