Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Posted: Wed Nov 14 20:19:17 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 20:19:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

ownership of three properties. the indiana state sycamores hit the hardwood tonight... to start building a good season. but they were helping to build something for others. tonight, was the season home opener for isu basketball. the athletic department and the mens basketball team decided they wanted to help give back. so, they allowed tonight's 5 dollar ticket sales to go toward habitat for humanity. the school will be doing a habitat build starting in the fall of 2019. leaders must raise 60 thousand dollars to start that build. they say tonight's game was the perfect way to get the community involved in the fundraising process. 21:26:30,07 "our students can get in there. get the hammers, get the nails in and get the walls up for this family that will be provided this house. " and coming up a little later in sports... rick semmler will let you know how the sycamores
