Speech to Text for ISU Beats McKendree

back... indiana state men's basketball home opener tonight was suppose to be an easy one for the sycamores against division two mckendree, but for the first 30 minutes that was anything but the case.... sycamore coach greg lansing needed one more win to move into second place on the isu career win list... bronson kessinger with the left- handed dunk.....the isu big man came off the bench and played his best game of the season with 10 points and seven rebounds... tyreke key has been unstoppable the last two games...the isu guard gets baseline....he scored a career-high 23 points... isu was only up 42-36 at the half... second half....clayton hughes throws down the alley-oop from jordan barnes, that was awesome..... sycamores finally rolling.....its finishing time and no one on isu takes care of business better than this guy... jordan barnes splashes home the three, he had 19 points... coach lansing gets win number 135 to move into sole possession of second place on the schools all-time win list... isu pulls away late to get the victory 80-63, but coach lansing wasn't happy after the game with his teams performance.... <<the way we played that's the reason division two teams beat division one teams every year. not something to be happy about. we can't do that when it comes conference time. we'll get beat really bad. teams in our conference really good. have to be locked in we know have to play these kind of games. new guys don't really know. on us older guys to make sure everyone on same page. i think