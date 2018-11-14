Speech to Text for INDOT holds meeting in Oaktown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the indiana department of transportation is planning intersection improvements in knox county. the proposed improvements are at old u.s. 41 and freelandville road. today in-dot heard concerns from the public about this intersection. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now with more. it's new for you tonight at 10. patrece... the people who live in oaktown realize this area of road is dangerous. over the last 11 years, they say there have been 15 deaths there. but the plan indot has for the road is something they say won't help the problem. < the indiana department of transporation has proposed a new intersection crossing u.s. 41 on freelandville road and maple ave to old u.s. 41. wednesday night there was a public hearing where this idea was met with a lot of criticism. "i said if you guys were going to go ahead with it i'd move.just so you know i sold my house i am moving. because i don't want my kids crossing that." brandon gro-ta-gru is just one of the many people who spoke tonight. he says the intersection is dangerous and something should be done. but the plan indot has made isn't the right thing. "it's not very good we think we're just moving the kill zone from one place to another." the plan includes a 'j' turn. it also will get rid of the left turn lane from freelandville road, maple avenue and old u.s. 41 onto u.s. 41. "the hill in the middle of those j turns the oncoming traffic is not going to be able to slow down." grotegudh says he dislikes the plan so much that he is actually moving from oaktown where he's lived for 12 years. " my oldest son is 12 years old turning 13 in january he's gonna be driving soon /// for a 16 year old driver they're not good of drivers anyway i don't want him trying to negotiate this." most of the people living in oaktown aren't happy about the change. but almost everyone that spoke tonight said they feel like they don't have a say if it happens or not."> the indot representative who was at the meeting tonight did say they would have a walk through exhibit before reopening the intersection. they said if everything gets approved construction would