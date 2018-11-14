Speech to Text for West Terre Haute Police Officer enters guilty plea

website. that's wthi-tv dot com. a west terre haute police officer has pleaded guilty to one of his charges. last year, police arrested jonathan stevens senior. we reported his original charge was domestic battery.. in front of a minor. recently.. stevens took a plea agreement. court records say he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. his sentence is 180 days in jail. a judge suspended 174 days of that time to informal probation. earlier today, we spoke with the west terre haute police chief. he says a board will begin the process of deciding stevens future with the department next week. he's