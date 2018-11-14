Clear
Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter full

Posted: Wed Nov 14 15:36:31 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 15:36:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

animal shelters across the wabash valley are over capacity. and with winter weather approaching... more animals need a warm place to go. now -- the parke-vermillion shelter is left with a dire situation. there's not enough room for all of the dogs to be inside.. and out of the elements. news 10s garrett brown has the shelter's call for help. the parke-vermillion humane society is over capacity by more than one dozen dogs. now -- the shelter is hoping you will step in to make a difference. < many volunteers spend their time helping animals here at this vermllion county shelter. this year has been difficult when it comes to getting these animals new homes. "it breaks my heart. the staff and all the other volunteers work tirelessly. so the hope is always to get these animals into the home that's meant for them." the shelter has been over capacity almost all year. people are dropping off more dogs... and adopting less. "thirty one kennels and about sixty dogs. we've got fifteen-ish dogs, puppies that want to come into the shelter. people that want to relinquish them too us." workers need to move more dogs indoors due to the winter weather. the shelter has already turned its surgery area, kitchen and office into spaces for dogs. but it's still not enough to get them all out of the cold. "they do have straw and igloo houses to keep them warm but their water freeze. yesterday i went out their three times a day just to make sure that they have fresh water that's not frozen." the shelter hopes people.. and other rescues will step forward to help in this time of need. they just want to make sure each one of these dogs has a warm home. "but we have a lot of wonderful fabulous dogs here that would do great and i believe theres a dog for every family and a family for every dog." > now the shelter says it's willing to compromise to get these animals adopted or fostered out. we'll have all that information on our website at wthitv.com.
