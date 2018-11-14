Clear
National signing day

Seven local athletes sign with division one schools

Posted: Wed Nov 14 15:34:30 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 15:34:30 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

welcome welcome welcome back..... i always enjoy the national signing period, it shows how much talent we have here in the wabash valley... today seven athletes signed with division one schools... << at west vigo jake lautenschlager traded in his viking green for purdue black.... the pitcher is the first west vigo baseball player to commit to a big ten school in 14 years.... he was nine and one last year with a 1.72 era...jake's stuff is really good on the mound and he's eager to see how he fares against elite college competition... at terre haute north liz humphrey signed with indiana state soccer....she scored 69 career goals and earned all-state twice... this is pretty cool...in third grade she wrote down she wanted a scholarship with sycamore soccer....wedensday, that dream became a reality... chloe mason is staying home to play volleyball at indiana state....in 2017 she earned first team all-state. she holds the school record for most aces in a match and season. she finished her great career with 1,779 assist....nothing has ever been given to the terre haute north senior, that's what makes her signing with the sycamores so special.... lauren england is also heading to indiana state.....the terre haute south senior will throw for the sycamores track and field team... she's a two-time state qualifer who owns the south school record in the discuss..... growing up in terre haute, lauren is well aware of the prestigious isu track & fieild program.... south senior apsara sakbun will be swimming in the mac at ball state... she's a three-time sectional champion and conference indiana champ in the 100 backstroke.... sakbun's a indiana swimming state qualifier. she's been in the pool since she was little pool since she been in the qualifier. she's been in the pool since she was little working for this dream! the sycamores landed another local talent in northview softball standout madeline richey... she plays the game the right way, as a freshman she was northview's mental attitude award winner.... three-times she's earned all-wic.... last year she hit .393 with 5 homers and 26 rbi... richey is excited to play at indiana state... alli cook is officially a iupui jaguar, the northview senior will playing volleyball for the jags... she recently was named all-state after she helped guided the lady knight to a 3a state runner-up finish... she was a defensive specalist who had more than 12-hundred digs in her career alli is ready to go for an iupui team that has stood behind her! >>
