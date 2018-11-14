Speech to Text for ReStore Our Community event

precaution. a local business will help people without an address this weekend. the wabash valley "habitat restore" is hosting an event called "restore our community." "restore our community." workers at the restore have collected donations of coats, hats, blankets and more. they plan to give out these items for free at the event. store manager "jesse fenner" says it's something that needed done. "i've seen people around that i know the weather is getting cold, and they don't have enough layers on. things like that. it's a need that needs to be addressed. like i said, i want to use this platform to provide fulfillment to that need." the event is at the "restore" on wabash avenue from 5 to 7 saturday evening. there will also be free haircuts, meals,