Speech to Text for Post election issues in Vigo County

wthitv.com. the mid-term election saw a lot of success with a high volume of voters. but a high turnout lead to some problems at the polls. vigo county officals are working to solve those problems. news 10s jada huddlestun explains what they're doing. this year's election drew thousands of voters to the polls here in vigo county. but with any election.. there can be problems. today i spoke with the vigo county chief deputy clerk about what can be done to make things smoother for voters in the future. < more than 30 thousand voters made it to the polls for election day in vigo county. with such a big turnout.. some of you might have experienced issues. the biggest one may have been long lines... "we have talked possibly about maybe adding a booth or two to some of the larger voting centers um the places that were exremely crowded." moore says it all comes down to money. that's if they can afford the extra machines or not. county leaders also saw a lot of voters come to the polls who weren't registered to vote. that creates even longer wait times. "there's a lot of information that has to be filled out on those because your information isn't popping up on the computer so they have to manually write everything and it does take a long time it does take quiet awhile when you've got four or five in a row." officials are working to make things smoother for you for the next election. they're asking that you help them out too. "if you would vote early we have a vote center that's open for 28 days.. a whole month um that gives you a month to get your vote in .. keeps you out of those longs lines and it eliminates all the congestion."> with a few minor issues.. overall.. officials are pleased with this years turn out. moore says they were very happy to see so many young voters at the polls.