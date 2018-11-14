Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Snow vs Sleet vs freezing rain vs rain

Snow vs Sleet vs freezing rain vs rain

Posted: Wed Nov 14 15:04:25 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 15:04:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Snow vs Sleet vs freezing rain vs rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with winter with winter weather in the forecast.. we could see several forms of precipitation. the storm team's chris piper is out in the elements "right now". he's just outside our studio. he has an update on what he's seeing and feeling at this hour. ///////// there are many different kinds of winter weather. we're expecting some tonight here in the valley, and we could see a few different kinds. some of them are a little more confusing than others. because of that, i'm here to tell you the differences. //////// < the first, and easiest one, is snow. with this, there's no warm air in the atmosphere. the snow falls all the way to the ground with no melting happening. the next one is sleet. this one can be a little confusing. while sleet falls, it briefly melts, but then refreezes before it hits the ground. this makes small pellets that almost look like snow, and they sometimes bounce. next is freezing rain. what happens here depends on the ground temperature. the snow melts as it falls to the ground, but then refreezes when it makes contact with the ground. this usually makes a coating of ice on surfaces. finally rain. this is one of the more common ones that
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Travel Troubles Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter full

Image

Hey Kevin 11-14

Image

National signing day

Image

ReStore Our Community event

Image

Bank evacuated after gas leak in Terre Haute

Image

Post election issues in Vigo County

Image

Snow vs Sleet vs freezing rain vs rain

Image

Here comes winter, Kevin breaks down what to expect

Image

VU looks to expand its campus

Image

Police search for Walgreens robbery suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day