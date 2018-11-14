Speech to Text for Snow vs Sleet vs freezing rain vs rain

with winter with winter weather in the forecast.. we could see several forms of precipitation. the storm team's chris piper is out in the elements "right now". he's just outside our studio. he has an update on what he's seeing and feeling at this hour. ///////// there are many different kinds of winter weather. we're expecting some tonight here in the valley, and we could see a few different kinds. some of them are a little more confusing than others. because of that, i'm here to tell you the differences. //////// < the first, and easiest one, is snow. with this, there's no warm air in the atmosphere. the snow falls all the way to the ground with no melting happening. the next one is sleet. this one can be a little confusing. while sleet falls, it briefly melts, but then refreezes before it hits the ground. this makes small pellets that almost look like snow, and they sometimes bounce. next is freezing rain. what happens here depends on the ground temperature. the snow melts as it falls to the ground, but then refreezes when it makes contact with the ground. this usually makes a coating of ice on surfaces. finally rain. this is one of the more common ones that