Speech to Text for Here comes winter, Kevin breaks down what to expect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snow showers likely before 1am, then snow showers and sleet. low around 30. east northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. thursday snow showers, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 10am, then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. high near 35. northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 90%. little or no ice accumulation expected. new snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible. thursday night cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 25. west wind 5 to 9 mph. kevin goes to next page with winter weather in the