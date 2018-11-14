Speech to Text for VU looks to expand its campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is valley a wabash a wabash valley university.. is looking to expand its campus. however.. a number of homes "stand in its way". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how vincennes university is hoping to expand "its student housing" /////// <"vincennes university went before the historical review board tuesday evening. the university is looking to pave the way for a new housing project." the project is called "the french village". vincennes university plans to build permanent housing for vu students. "the project would begin here at this set of railroad tracks that separates the university from the rest of the community. the university would expand two blocks to here on hart street. the only problem is the project would require the demolition of over a dozen buildings." that problem brought vincennes university before the historical review board. the proposed project lies within the city's historic district. any changes must be approved by the board. "our thought process here was, what can we do to come in and energize downtown." leading tuesday's discussion was board member tim trotter. he says the board received a lot of input from the community. "each person had good comments and good arguments for their view. and it certainly is a lot to consider." the university argued the project would improve the area. "that first street corridor as we know it is kind of a mixed bag of commercial, residental. mostly rental. houses are running down we have student rentals." a number of those in attendance stood in opposition to the project. "i think after having some additional time to review applications, both on the part of vincennes university and on the part of the hrb, that it would be beneficial on the part of all parties." however the historical review board approved the demolition of over a dozen buildings. "the project looks to cost the university an estimated 15 million dollars. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." > all